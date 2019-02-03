4 taken to hospital after car crashes into MARTA

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a driver crashed into a MARTA bus Saturday night, injuring five people. Four people who were on the MARTA bus were taken to the hospital.
The accident happened on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. around 6:20 p.m.
Police say the driver of the car was trying to avoid traffic and swerved into oncoming traffic. The car hit a MARTA bus going in the opposite direction.
Four people on the bus and one passenger in the car were injured. The driver was determined to be at fault and charges are pending.
Atlanta police are still investigating.
