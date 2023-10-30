$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in metro Atlanta via Georgia Lottery mobile app

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Mega Millions jackpot rolled over to $159 million after no winner on Friday night. But someone in Georgia walked away with $4 million.

The Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a single ticket matched the five numbers with a Megaplier of four. The numbers were 11, 32, 43, 57 and 70.

The ticket belongs to a resident of Covington, Georgia who purchased it on the Georgia Lottery mobile app. The Publix store off Rockbridge Road in Lilburn sold a ticket that won $10,000.

The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing will take place LIVE from the WSB-TV lottery studios on Tuesday before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Georgia is one of 11 states that allows lottery winners who win more than $250,000 to remain anonymous.

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a Social Security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchased their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. For winners who buy instant tickets, they only have 90 days from the expiration date to claim their prize.

