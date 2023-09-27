4 arrested after deputies find fentanyl and weapons inside of U-Haul truck in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are behind bars after Newton County deputies found drugs and weapons inside of their U-Haul truck.
At noon on Tuesday, Newton County deputies said they received a call about suspicious activity at a Texaco located off of Highway 81 North in Oxford, Ga.
When deputies arrived, they spoke with the occupants of a U-Haul parked outside the Texaco.
The deputies searched the vehicle and found a small amount of fentanyl.
Newton County’s Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division arrived and found a small amount of meth in the vehicle along with a firearm.
The four people were charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of meth and possession of fentanyl.
Deputies have not released their photos.
