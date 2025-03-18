4 arrested after authorities find 15 pounds of fentanyl, meth inside GA home

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four people are facing multiple charges after a months-long drug investigation in Georgia.

On Thursday, Warner Robins police, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies conducted search warrants in Warner Robins.

This was after an 11-month investigation into drugs being sold in the area.

During the search, officials said they found 15 pounds (nearly 67,000 pills) of fentanyl pills, almost 12 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, two guns, and cash.

Authorities arrested and charged the following:

Latray McKenzie, 26, of Warner Robins: Trafficking fentanyl, sale of fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a crime, use of a communication facility in commission of a felony, trafficking in methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Justin High, 37, of Warner Robins: Trafficking methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, sale of fentanyl, use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school.

Takora Prater, 38, of Warner Robins: Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school.

Aretha Veal, 56, of Warner Robins: Trafficking fentanyl, sale of fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

McKenzie, High, Prater, and Veal were transported to the Houston County Jail.

