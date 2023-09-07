36-year-old man arrested in connection to August murder, GBI says

JEFFERSON, Ga. — A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of another man that happened last month, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Edwin Garcia Alonzo was arrested last week and charged with the murder of Mateo Gomez Lucas.

On August 18, the Jefferson Police Department requested the GBI to assist with an investigation of a man shot near the intersection of Business Hwy 129 and Storey Lane.

Gomez was found unconscious from his injuries, according to the GBI.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

Gomez was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he died from his injuries.

Alonzo was arrested on Aug. 27 in Hall County.

The GBI is continuing to investigate Gomez’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson Police Department at 706-367-5231 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at 706-542-7901.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

