34-year-old man charged with distributing nearly 2 kilos of cocaine in GA home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 10-month-long drug investigation led to the arrest of a Georgia man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with other law enforcement agencies joined together to arrest Verdree Cunningham III, 34, of Wadley, GA.

On Friday, GBI agents conducted a search warrant at Cunningham’s home in Wadley.

During the search of Cunningham’s home and a wooded area, deputies found two guns, 84 grams of crack cocaine, 1.8 kilograms of powder cocaine, and 25 pounds of suspected marijuana.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of cocaine distribution, use of a communication device to commit a felony, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and trafficking cocaine.

“The GBI, the Georgia Department of Corrections, DCS, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and GSP conducted this investigation to make an impact on the current drug distribution and gang activity within Central Georgia and to promote a safer place for productive citizens,” the GBI said.

If you have information related to drug or gang activity, call GBI-MGGTF at 47-)207-1301. Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting tips online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

