33 accused of racketeering, running gang from Middle Georgia jail

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Bibb County grand jury indicted 33 people Tuesday for allegedly racketeering and running a gang from jail, authorities said.
The suspects are accused of using contraband cellphones to “continue street gang operations in the community from behind bars,” Macon-based news station WGXA reported.
The charges stem from a several monthslong multi-agency investigation, which included recording and analyzing several thousand phone calls and text messages between March and July 2018, the news station reported.
The suspects are accused of using the phones to intimidate witnesses, conspiring to attempt murder and cause other physical harm to witnesses and furthering the sale and distribution of drugs among other illegal acts, WGXA reported.
The 33 people were indicted on charges including violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, possession of prohibited items by inmates, violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and influencing witnesses among other charges, the news station reported.
The following defendants were charged in the indictment:
- Johntellis Montez Mathis, 31, of Macon
- Emmanuel McGhee, 31, of Macon
- Leroy Frank Richards III, 25, of Macon
- Christopher Allen Powell, 32, of Gray
- Chad Demarco Cummings, 35, of Macon
- Keith Beddingfield Jr., 26, of Gray
- Laron Jeffrey Woodard, 32, of Macon
- Kyrod Terrell Butts, 27, of Macon
- Tavish Rashard Faulks, 27, of Macon
- Shavious Antwan Balcom, 30, of Macon
- Cory Benji Stubbs, 34, of Macon
- Steven Quintrell Howard, 32, of Macon
- Takeyma Sebris Duhart, 43, of Macon
- Shelley Davis Johnson, Jr., 37, of Macon
- Felicia Latrell Hargrove, 47, of Macon
- Kenyatta Sharroid Jones Sr., 39, of Macon
- Lewis Monroe Cheney II, 35, of Macon
- Yarvis Eugene Denmark, 33, of Macon
- Elijah James Hawkins, 43, of Macon
- James Francis Peyton Jr., 36, of Macon
- Kimberly Peyton, 37, of Lizella
- Portia Nicole Stephens, 30, of Macon
- Travis Tremaine Felton, 37, of Macon
- Kelvin Demetris Johnson, 45, of Warner Robins
- Devonta Rashrod Hicks, 25, of Macon
- Twayne Jafar Rainey Jr., 20, of Macon
- Cassius Denzel Alexander, 28, of Macon
- Corey Jamar Holmes, 36, of Macon
- Anthony Dewayne Morgan Jr., 22, of Macon
- Allen Keith Mitchell, 39, of Macon
- Chad Andre Matthews, 24, of Macon
- Mallary Charles McClendon, 61, of Macon
- Kenyan Javit Newton, 37, of Macon
This article was written by Zachary Hansen with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
