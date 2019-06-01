30 dogs rescued from LaGrange home during hoarding investigation

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities rescued 30 dogs, including nine puppies, from a LaGrange home during a hoarding investigation, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Mastiff mixed breed dogs were discovered at a home on North Barnard Avenue, city officials said Friday.
Investigators declared the home unfit for human habitation and the dogs’ owner surrendered the animals to the city’s animal services officers, police said.
It’s unclear whether the homeowner has been charged in the case.
The 30 dogs are looking for new homes and will be available for adoption starting Monday at the LaGrange Animal Shelter, authorities said.
This story was written by Shaddi Abusaid for the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}