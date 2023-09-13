3 up-and-coming stars with Atlanta ties make the 2023 Time 100 Next list

ATLANTA — Three up-and-coming stars with Atlanta ties have made the Time 100 Next List of 2023.

Pinky Cole, the entrepreneur behind the wildly successful vegan restaurant the Slutty Vegan made the list as a “phenom.”

Danny Meyer, an investor for the restaurant, described Cole as “irrepressible” in the round-up for Time.

“Nothing will stop her from showing the world that vegan food can be fun. And that fun can be good for the planet,” Meyer wrote.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, who is originally from Venezuela, was named as one of Time’s top 100 innovators.

“But Ronald is more than just his statistics,” Miguel Cabrera wrote for Time. “He is the kind of player that fans pay to watch play. He can change the game with a single hit, his defense, or his baserunning.”

Hip-hop producer, record executive and DJ Metro Boomin, born Leland Wayne in Missouri, also made the list as an innovator. The producer relocated to Atlanta to attend Morehouse in 2011 and has an extensive history of working in Atlanta with ATL artists in the trap sub-genre of hip hop. He’s worked with Atlanta rappers Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane and Migos.

Singer John Legend wrote about Boomin for Time, saying that he’s “helped to define the sound of the past decade of hip-hop.”

“I was struck by his sense of openness, humility, and creativity,” Legend wrote for Time.”As a collaborator, Metro always has great creative ideas, but what really sets him apart is his great energy.”

