ATLANTA - Rain starts moving into north Georgia on Friday, and the wet pattern will stick around for several days.
According to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz, 4 to 6 inches of rainfall is possible in far north Georgia over the next week. Nitz said 3 to 4 inches is possible in metro Atlanta.
We’re expecting a very wet weekend throughout north Georgia and metro Atlanta.
“I think we’ll get a break in the rain on Saturday afternoon for a bit. That’s going to be your best bet for outdoor plans,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The high temperature on Saturday is expected to be 62 degrees, and the high on Sunday is 60 degrees.
WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest updated forecast. We’re tracking which areas will see the most rain, and when.
