3 teens charged with dozens of auto entry felonies, Troup County authorities say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested three teenagers Monday in connection with dozens of crimes.

Authorities said the teens got into people’s vehicles, many of which had been left unlocked, taking items.

The three teens, two aged 14 and one aged 15, were charged with 52 felonies in all in connection with the 36 auto entering cases.

The youths’ charges include theft, entering auto and firearms violations.

Troup County Sheriff’s Office said the crimes began in March and continued through Sunday.

Investigators said they are seeking to connect the youths to cases in other locations.

The sheriff’s office said some of the stolen property has been recovered, and they have been in touch with victims.

“I want to thank my excellent team of investigators who have been working tirelessly to try and find those responsible for these crimes and charge them accordingly,” Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said.

The sheriff’s office urged drivers to keep their cars locked and “never leave items of value in the vehicle when unattended,“ the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has other tips to protect your ride.

