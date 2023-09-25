3 people injured, several lanes shutdown on I-285 northbound after fiery car crash

ATLANTA — Several lanes of Interstate 285 northbound are shut down after a car caught fire during a crash.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, three people were injured in the crash.

APD said officers responded to that location after calls about a two-car crash.

When they arrived, police said it appeared that one of the cars caught fire as a result of the crash.

APD said three people were injured and one of those three is in critical condition.

Triple Team Traffic tweeted Sunday evening that a crash on I-285 at Hollowell Parkway caused several lanes to be shut down.

Each person injured was taken to the hospital.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

There is no word on when the lanes will reopen.

