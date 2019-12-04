3 people found dead inside Rockdale County home identified

Three people who were found dead inside a Rockdale County home have been identified.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office identified them as 50-year-old Michael Curry, 25-year-old Jaydah Curry and 19-year-old Joshua Baker.
The office said their next of kin have been notified and the incident is still under investigation.
Deputies were performing a welfare check Monday afternoon at a home off Sweet Water Lane in Conyers. When they went inside, they found the three bodies.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene Monday and spotted several law enforcement vehicles.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman watched as deputies walked in and around the home searching for any clues as to what happened.
It is unknown how long Michael Curry, Jaydah Curry and Baker were inside the home. Their causes of death were not released.
