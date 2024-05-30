3 men connected to thefts in at least 5 states arrested after chase with GA deputies

HABSERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habersham County deputies arrested three men accused of stealing money from people across several states.

Investigators were contacted by Dalton police about a rental vehicle with three suspects inside it connected to previous burglaries in the area.

Using a Flock camera, a Habersham deputy spotted the rental near a Dairy Queen in Clarkesville and the suspects started a chase.

The chase ended in front of a Dunkin Donuts and all three people in the car then ran away from officers.

Two of the men then went into the nearby Wilbanks Lumber property while the third into the woods.

The two men in the store were found in a wood pile, while the man who ran into the woods was arrested a short time later.

None of the suspects had guns on them at the time of the arrest.

“They’re going around using debit cards, credit cards, fraudulent checks, doing a lot of fraud and stuff where they’re stealing money from people,” Habersham County Sheriff’s Investigator George Cason said. “It’s tied into about five different states, possibly six, all the way even out to Texas.”

The sheriff’s office did not release the men’s names, but said they will be booked at the Habersham County Detention Center in Clarkesville.

They all face obstruction and fleeing charges. Additionally, officials said they had stolen a debit card from someone and had been using that.

There could be additional charges.

