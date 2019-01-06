3 kayakers rescued from swollen Middle Georgia creek

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. - Three kayakers were rescued from a Middle Georgia creek late Saturday night after several hours in the water.
The three men were with a larger group, teens and young adults, who set out for a float down Potato Creek on Saturday afternoon. About 5 p.m., authorities got a call that half the group was stranded and needed help.
Two people were able to remain in their kayaks, but a third was tipped out and spent more than six hours in the swift water holding on to a group of trees, waiting for rescue, said Eddie Singletary with the Upson County Emergency Management Agency.
Potato Creek is not a typical spot for kayaking or other recreation activities, he said, and with all the recent rain in the area, the rescue effort was difficult. When crews put in a motorized, inflatable raft to try to get to the men, they had to cut down low-hanging branches and push away limbs.
