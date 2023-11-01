3 injured, family terrified after home sprayed with more than 40 bullets

ATLANTA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman is in the hospital after someone fired more than 40 bullets into her home, leaving her and two others injured.

A guest in the home said it seemed like the gunfire would never end.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the home on Johnson Road Wednesday, where the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m.

The family said police told them it appeared that two shooters sprayed the home with dozens of bullets overnight.

A woman who was staying at the home, who doesn’t want to be identified, said she was terrified.

“It’s just scary for me right now,” she said. “It’s a miracle. I feel like we all should have been at least hurt.”

