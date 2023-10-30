3 hospitalized after head-on collision in Fairburn, police say

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Three people have been hospitalized after a crash in Fairburn.

Police said on Sunday, just after 8 p.m., the Fairburn Police Department was called out to an accident with injuries on Milam Road near Senoia Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found that two SUV’s had been in a head-on collision.

Both drivers and a passenger were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Two people are in critical condition and one person is stable.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

At this time, there are no other details.

