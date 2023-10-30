3 hospitalized after head-on collision in Fairburn, police say

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Three people have been hospitalized after a crash in Fairburn.
Police said on Sunday, just after 8 p.m., the Fairburn Police Department was called out to an accident with injuries on Milam Road near Senoia Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When officers got to the scene, they found that two SUV’s had been in a head-on collision.
Both drivers and a passenger were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Two people are in critical condition and one person is stable.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 killed, 18 injured in shooting in Tampa entertainment district; suspect in custody
- 4 shot, including 2 students, on Georgia State University campus, police say
- GDOT inspecting overpass for damage after 2 cars burn in crash on I-285
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
At this time, there are no other details.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group