3 Georgia tickets win $50K in last night’s Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — No one walked away with the biggest prize in Monday’s Powerball drawing, pushing the overall jackpot to an estimated $1.73 billion.

That marks 35 straight weeks without a jackpot winner. The new jackpot is now the second-highest in Powerball history.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While it would have been nice to wake up a billionaire, a few Georgians woke up $50,000 richer. Georgia Lottery’s website shows that three tickets sold for last night’s drawing won $50,000.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to our partners at the Georgia Lottery to confirm where the winning tickets were sold.

TRENDING STORIES:

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

You can watch the Powerball drawing live on Channel 2 every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday before WSB Tonight at 11:00.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Crowds form at lottery retailers as $1.55B Powerball drawing nears

©2023 Cox Media Group