FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say three suspects face felony charges after video surfaced on social media of a group of people plowing one school bus into another. The bus the suspects hit rolled over, toppling a light pole.
Police say the incident happened on the campus of Banneker High School in College Park overnight Sunday. Police said none of the suspects are students at the high school.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was in College Park, where police say there are still a lot of questions about how the vandals got into the bus in the first place.
We're talking to investigators about the charges the suspects face for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Country singer Gretchen Wilson arrested during incident at airport
- African American girl expelled from Catholic school over hairstyle, family says
- Officer accused of assaulting teen girl faced similar allegations years ago
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}