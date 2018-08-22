  • Video shows suspects steal school bus, plow into another bus, rolling it over

    By: Lauren Pozen

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say three suspects face felony charges after video surfaced on social media of a group of people plowing one school bus into another. The bus the suspects hit rolled over, toppling a light pole. 

    Police say the incident happened on the campus of Banneker High School in College Park overnight Sunday. Police said none of the suspects are students at the high school. 

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was in College Park, where police say there are still a lot of questions about how the vandals got into the bus in the first place.

