3 arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl in northwest Georgia

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — After a recent narcotics investigation, the Murray County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested for trafficking drugs.

Kevin Langford, Jimmy Mantooth and Amy Mantooth were arrested for trafficking methamphetamine after officers undertook three narcotics investigations.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies executed a search warrant at Langford’s home and found him with five ounces of meth.

He was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

The Mantooths were arrested for having about 14 grams of fentanyl powder, 13 grams of fentanyl pills and other drug-related objects.

The sheriff’s office said they were each charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute and possessing drug-related objects.

