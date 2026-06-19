3 arrested after Hall County drug bust nets $37k in narcotics

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County drug investigation led to the seizure of an estimated $37,000 worth of narcotics and three people arrested this week.
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According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Special Investigations Unit deputies served a search warrant June 16 at a house on Ivey Hill Circle. Deputies got reports of suspected illegal drug activity at the house.
During the search, investigators discovered a substantial quantity of drugs in a bedroom, including approximately 19 grams of cocaine, more than a pound of THC wax, 1,300 THC vape cartridges and 5.5 pounds of marijuana.
Deputies also seized about $5,800 in cash.
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Authorities arrested three people they say lived at the home:
- Brandon Maximiliano Fuentes, 18
- Brianna Xithlaly Fuentes, 20
- Yuritzy Alexandra Lopez, 20
Each was charged with felony possession of THC oil with intent to distribute, a felony.
The suspects were booked into the Hall County Jail and are being held without bond. Investigators said additional charges are expected as the case remains under investigation.
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