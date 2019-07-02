  • Nearly 25,000 distracted driving tickets issued in law's first year

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    GEORGIA - Georgia's "Hands Free" driving law has hit the year mark and in that time, state police have issued nearly 25,000 citations to distracted drivers, a new report shows.

    The report shows the number of distracted-driving tickets it wrote from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019. 

    Channel 2's Tom Regan breaks it down, on Channel 2 Action News at 5. 

    [INTERACTIVE MAP: Shootings involving Georgia law enforcement for 2019]

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories