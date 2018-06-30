24 units destroyed in apartment fire, impacting 40 people

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Forty people from 24 apartments are without homes.
Flames raced through their units on Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon.
Resident, Anita Jordan, told Channel 2 Action News she and other neighbors went door-to-door telling people to get out.
“We got everybody out safely, but hopefully they'll be able to get this out. We lost everything, but I just keep my head up,” Jordan said.
Firefighters notified the Red Cross to help the families.
"We didn't believe it, but we came outside and saw the smoke, and the whole backside of the roof was on fire," another neighbor said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters believe it started on the third floor.
No one was hurt in the fire.
