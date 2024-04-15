22-year-old woman dies in crash in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A young woman died in a crash in Habersham County on Sunday afternoon.

Habersham County officials said they were called out to a single-car crash just after noon near Crane Mill Road.

The Habersham County Emergency Services and the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene to find a dead occupant trapped inside of the car.

The Habersham County Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene and identified the victim as 22-year-old Chloe Smith Williams.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this difficult time,” said Coroner Kasey McEntire.

Crane Mill Road was closed between Mud Creek Road and Coon Creek Road for over an hour. It reopened just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Officials did not provide details on how the crash happened.

Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa is investigating the crash and working to gather more details.

