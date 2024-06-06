21-year-old, 18-year-old arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase through Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect wanted for speeding is now behind bars.

On Wednesday, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Land Rover that appeared to be racing another car down Pio Nono Avenue.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the 21-year-old driver led deputies on a chase at speeds over 100 mph while ignoring traffic signals.

BCSO said once in Houston County, the driver jumped out of his moving car with a gun and tried to run away.

In the video, you can see the suspect ignoring several commands and warnings from the deputy before he was eventually tased and arrested. Due to the strong language in the video, Channel 2 Action News muted the entire video.

Deputies said the suspect jumped several fences trying to get away from authorities. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 21-year-old faces charges of felony fleeing and eluding, felony obstruction, possession of firearm during the commission of felony, and additional charges. He also has several outstanding warrants out of Houston County.

Deputies said an 18-year-old passenger was also inside the car and arrested, facing charges of felony fleeing and eluding and misdemeanor obstruction.













