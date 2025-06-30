2025 MLB All-Star Game: Round 2 voting for starters open until Wednesday

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Round 2 for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game is now open, but you don’t have much time to get your votes in.

The voting period will only run from 12 p.m. Monday to 12 p.m. Wednesday to choose the starters for the game at Truist Park on July 15.

The lone Atlanta Braves player represented in Round 2 is outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

Fans can vote once a day Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Click here to submit your ballot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2025 Cox Media Group