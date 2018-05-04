0 2017 was worst year in history for robocalls, report says

ATLANTA - One thing we all agree on is that robocalls can be annoying!

There were five more times the number of robocalls in 2017 than there were in 2009, according to a report from the Federal Trade Commission, making 2017 the worst year in history for calls many consider annoying.

MarketWatch.com says the Federal Trade Commission received a total of 4.5 million robocall complaints in 2017 compared to 3.4 million in 2016. Robocalls are the number one source of consumer complaints for the commission.

How could robocalls impact you?

Although many calls are from legitimate companies, MarketWatch.com says criminals can use the robocall technology to collect personal information from innocent people. Phone scams result in more than $350 million in financial losses annually in the U.S., according to Consumers Union.

In 2016, Former Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler urged major phone companies to allow better tools and create action plans to fight robocalls, but the number of calls continued to increase.

“We will tackle robocalls on as many fronts as possible, whether by implementing new rules, issuing tailored declaratory judgments, encouraging new pro-consumer innovation or urging the private sector to step up and stop this scourge,” Wheeler said.

With the robocall epidemic escalating in recent years, MarketWatch.com says consumers are relying on apps to block unfamiliar numbers.

