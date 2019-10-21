  • 200-year-old Hall County cemetery may soon be relocated

    Updated:

    HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A 200-year-old cemetery where the founders of Hall County are buried could soon be relocated. 

    Right now, the cemetery sits in a homeowner's front yard and the owners are hoping the county will move it. Hall County leaders will host a meeting Monday night to discuss the issue.

    On Channel 2 Action News This Morning: The debate on why the cemetery could be moved

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories