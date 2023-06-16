20-year-old’s body recovered from Georgia lake

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — A 20-year-old man’s body was recovered from a Hogansville lake Thursday night.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia Game Wardens responded to a possible drowning in Hogansville at Lake Jimmy Jackson.

They were searching for a man that went under in the beach area but did not resurface.

A search began immediately.

DNR said the dive team recovered the victim at 10:40 p.m.

The identity of the victim will be released after family has been notified.

Hogansville police said Lake Jimmy Jackson will remain closed until Saturday, June 17 as they continue to investigate.

