  • 20 officers unable to protect streets because of backlog in police shooting cases

    By: Dave Huddleston

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Twenty officers are waiting for answers instead of protecting our streets. Channel 2 Action News has learned there is a backlog of police shooting investigations going back years.

    Channel 2's Dave Huddleston learned family members involved in these shootings are waiting for answers, too.

    Some police-involved shooting cases go back to 2015 and if the officer did do something wrong, it's been sitting on the district attorney's desk so long the statute of limitations has kicked in and the officer walks away free.

    We're asking why it can take years to close these cases, on Channel 2 Action News at 6. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories