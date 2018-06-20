2-year-old boy found wandering alone

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County authorities are asking for help identifying a toddler found wandering alone Wednesday morning.
The sheriff's office, which posted a photo of the boy on its Facebook page, said he was found around 8:15 a.m. in the area of Scoggins Road and Hart Road.
We're working to learn more about how authorities found the boy, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The boy has dark blonde hair and was wearing a red shirt, black shorts and was not wearing shoes. He appeared to be uninjured.
The sheriff's office is asking that anyone with information to call 911 or authorities,
