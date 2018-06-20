  • 2-year-old boy found wandering alone

    Updated:

    PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County authorities are asking for help identifying a toddler found wandering alone Wednesday morning. 

    The sheriff's office, which posted a photo of the boy on its Facebook page, said he was found around 8:15 a.m. in the area of Scoggins Road and Hart Road. 

    We're working to learn more about how authorities found the boy, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    The boy has dark blonde hair and was wearing a red shirt, black shorts and was not wearing shoes. He appeared to be uninjured.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The sheriff's office is asking that anyone with information to call 911 or authorities, 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2-year-old boy found wandering alone

  • Headline Goes Here

    Couple ambushed outside downtown Atlanta high-rise condo

  • Headline Goes Here

    Opening statements begin in 'racially motivated' murder trial

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot, killed by deputies inside his Forsyth County home

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 months after tornado, city of South Fulton residents struggle to rebuild