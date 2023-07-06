2-year-old, 1-year-old, saved in separate near drownings on 4th of July, Ga. officials say

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Two children are recovering after officials say they were involved in separate water rescues around the county.

Habersham County officials said on July 4, just at 2:45 p.m., crews received reports of a 2-year-old taken to a local fire station after falling into the pool at a Cornelia apartment complex.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the child was conscious and not taken to the hospital for medical care.

Later that day, crews received reports of a 1-year-old who had jumped into the water at a home on Sam Bell Road in Clarkesville who had not immediately resurfaced.

Authorities did not say how long the child was underwater.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both of the children’s conditions are unknown.

Police confirmed that these incidents are not connected.

Authorities have not provided additional information regarding the investigations.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

GAME OVER: 2 suspects destroy gaming machines, steal cash at Atlanta convenience store

©2022 Cox Media Group