2 women arrested after presenting elementary and high schools with multiple fake doctor’s excuses

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two women were arrested after Floyd County officials say they submitted fake doctor’s excuses with forged signatures to Armuchee Primary, Elementary, and High Schools.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that Christan Vansise and Angela Settlemoir knowingly made and altered fake medical excuses from Harbin Clinic Immediate Care.

The fake excuses contained fake signatures of a medical professional and used the clinic’s logo and medical record images without permission.

From Oct. 4 and Dec. 12, officials said Vansise forged 11 documents. She faces 11 counts of forgery.

From Oct. 2 and Jan 1, officials said Settlemoir forged four documents and faces 3 counts of forgery and 4 counts of falsification of medical records.

It is unclear if the two were working together and how officials became aware of the incidents.

