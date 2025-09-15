2 teens shot at high school football game in NC; game stopped

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a football game between two North Carolina high schools.

The victims, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, are reported to be in stable condition. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect has been identified in the shooting during the Southwest Edgecombe High School game with Tarboro High School.

“We appreciate our community working together (Friday) night after two people were injured,” said Sheriff Cleveland Atkinson Jr. and Dr. Andrew Bryan from Edgecombe County Public Schools in a joint statement.

The shooting took place despite the presence of weapons detection systems, metal detectors and a significant law enforcement presence, officials said.

The school system and the sheriff’s office said they would begin reviewing safety and security procedures.

Atkinson and Bryan emphasized the need for the community to work together to prevent violence, acknowledging the broader issue of violence across the state and nation.

The game was stopped with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter, a people were evacuated.

