2 shot in DeKalb County; suspect at large

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night, police said.
Two men were shooting at each other on Candler Road, DeKalb County police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said.
One of the men was shot in the leg and was transported to a hospital in stable condition, Campbell said.
A 19-year-old woman sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle at a traffic light nearby was struck by a stray bullet, Campbell said. She was also transported to a hospital in stable condition.
The second suspect is still at large, and police are conducting an investigation.
