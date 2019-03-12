  • 2 schools in Spalding County evacuated after social media threat

    SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Two schools are being evacuated in Spalding County after an apparent threat made on social media, the school system confirms.

    According to the Griffin-Spalding County School System, a threat was made on social media to Rehoboth Road Middle School and Spalding High School.

    “In an abundance of caution, administrators are evacuating both schools so that law enforcement can perform a sweep of both campuses,” school district officials said.

    All students and staff are safe, according to officials.

    NewsChopper 2 is over the schools as students are evacuated and police sweep the area for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

