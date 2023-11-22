2 people shot near Atlanta gas station, police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.
APD confirmed on Tuesday night that two people were shot near a Chevron at 2656 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
Police said the victims are stable.
There is no word on a suspect at this time.
Police are still investigating.
