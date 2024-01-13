2 people, 3 dogs rescued after being trapped in Georgia house fire

TRION, Ga. — Heavy fire decimated a Chattooga County home on Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.
Trion firefighters arrived at a home on Kinzy Street at around 4:30 a.m. and were informed of two people trapped inside the home.
Firefighters were able to save both people after arriving, according to officials.
Three dogs were also saved during the search of the home.
The two unidentified victims were then taken to a nearby hospital.
A cause of the fire has not been determined.
Georgia State Fire Investigators are now investigating the fire.
