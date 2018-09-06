Injured firefighters who pulled squad members from burning home back at work

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Two of six firefighters who were injured in blaze in LaGrange Monday morning are back to work.
Four others are still recovering from severe burns in the hospital.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was in LaGrange where she spoke to one officer, who said he helped pull some of his squad out of a window of the burning home.
We'll have his emotional interview about his injured brothers, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
2 of the 6 Firefighters injured in LaGrange House Fire are back to work. They told me it was the worst fire they fought in over 50 years combined experience. Their brothers are still in the hospital suffering from severe burns. I am live at noon with their emotional interview. pic.twitter.com/Gg8otK7pav— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) September 6, 2018
