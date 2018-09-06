  • Injured firefighters who pulled squad members from burning home back at work

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Two of six firefighters who were injured in blaze in LaGrange Monday morning are back to work. 

    Four others are still recovering from severe burns in the hospital. 

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was in LaGrange where she spoke to one officer, who said he helped pull some of his squad out of a window of the burning home. 

    We'll have his emotional interview about his injured brothers, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories