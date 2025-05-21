2 minors suffer burns following fiery explosion in coastal GA

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Two children suffered burns after a fiery explosion Tuesday evening, officials say.

Around 7 p.m., Chatham County firefighters were called to N. Copperfield Drive for an explosion call with burn victims.

When firefighters arrived, they began treating two burn victims who were only identified as minors.

According to CCFD, the explosion happened after an accelerant was thrown on the fire.

One minor was taken to Memorial Hospital with burns to the hand/arms, and the second minor, a girl, was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center with burns to the leg, chest, stomach, and arm.

Both minors were conscious and alert.

