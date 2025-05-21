2 minors suffer burns following fiery explosion in coastal GA

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Two children suffered burns after a fiery explosion Tuesday evening, officials say.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 7 p.m., Chatham County firefighters were called to N. Copperfield Drive for an explosion call with burn victims.
When firefighters arrived, they began treating two burn victims who were only identified as minors.
According to CCFD, the explosion happened after an accelerant was thrown on the fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- These spots on GA rivers and lakes could be closed this summer
- Georgia Tech student dies after being shot in the head at off-campus apartment
- 20 charged, nearly 60K worth of drugs seized during northeast GA arrest warrant roundup
One minor was taken to Memorial Hospital with burns to the hand/arms, and the second minor, a girl, was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center with burns to the leg, chest, stomach, and arm.
Both minors were conscious and alert.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group