2 men, teen accused of shooting 18-year-old multiple times following fight, Ga. police say

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is hospitalized after officials say he was shot multiple times in his front yard.

Cedartown police told Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday, just before 4 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Jule Peek Avenue near the intersection of Lynton Drive.

When officers arrived, they located an 18-year-old who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital.

Officials have not released the identity or condition of the victim.

According to the investigation, authorities identified three suspects involved in the shooting and quickly arrested them.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Alonzo Corenjo-Reyes, 27-year-old Luis Cornejo-Reyes and a 16-year-old.

Authorities determined that the shooting took place following a fight that happened earlier that day at a store between one of the suspects and the victim. Investigators learned that following the fight, the suspects sought out the 18-year-old victim, chased him in his front yard, and shot him multiple times.

Witnesses told police that the 16-year-old was the suspect who shot at and hit the victim multiple times.

All three suspects were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting remains under investigation.

