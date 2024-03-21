2 men pretend to be attorneys to swindle dementia patient out of $25K, Ga. deputies say

ROME, Ga. — Two Georgia men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a dementia patient.

The investigation began on Feb. 7 at the Etowah Landing nursing home in Rome.

According to Floyd County investigators, David Berman, a licensed notary public, notarized a document giving Russell Eugene Smith, a power of attorney over the finances and resources of the victim.

Berman admitted to deputies that he was not there when the documents were signed and did not witness the signature.

The sheriff’s office said Berman and Smith notarized legal documents and received over $25,000 belonging to the victim.

“The duo used deceitful means and artful practice by convincing the victim who suffers from dementia to sign a power of attorney in order to access said funds,” the report states.

Both men are charged with theft by deception, exploitation of a disabled adult and violation of notary duties. The suspects were booked into the Floyd County Jail.

