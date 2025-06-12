2 men arrested with meth, marijuana, and more in North GA mountains

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested in North Georgia after deputies seized meth, marijuana, and more.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Murray County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested Eric Hefner of Dalton, Georgia, and Jonathan Powell of Knoxville, Tennessee, after an extended investigation.

Deputies seized 35 grams of methamphetamine, 6 lbs. of marijuana, 86 grams of psilocybin, one gun, and $5,238 in cash.

Hefner is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule 1 substance (psilocybin).

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Powell is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule 1 substance (psilocybin), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Powell also had active arrest warrants in Knox County, Tennessee.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group