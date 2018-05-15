  • 2 killed, including child, in Douglas County house fire

    Updated:

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are dead after a house fire Monday night. 

    The tragic incident happened in the 500 block of Boulder Park Drive in Lithia Springs, Georgia. 

    Officials told Channel 2 an adult and child were removed from the home and rushed to a local hospital. Both victims died.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

