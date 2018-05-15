2 killed, including child, in Douglas County house fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are dead after a house fire Monday night.
The tragic incident happened in the 500 block of Boulder Park Drive in Lithia Springs, Georgia.
Officials told Channel 2 an adult and child were removed from the home and rushed to a local hospital. Both victims died.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman to face judge in 2015 stabbing death of teen cousin
- Man dies trying to save drowning woman, toddler on Mother's Day
- Fire at high-rise forces people who live there to evacuate
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}