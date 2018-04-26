  • 2 killed in head-on collision in Carroll County

    Updated:

    CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after two people were killed Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash in Carroll County.

    According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at Ga. 166 and Craven Road.

    Chief Deputy Brad Robinson told Channel 2 Action News that both victims are adults.

    We’re working to learn more information about the crash for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

