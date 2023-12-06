2 killed after Cadillac hits curb, goes airborne 30 feet and lands on railroad tracks in north Ga.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in Habersham County early Wednesday morning after a car went airborne and crashed into train tracks, according to Habersham Now.

The Georgia State Patrol said a Cadillac CTS was traveling at a high rate of speed on Duncan Bridge Road in Alto shortly after midnight.

According to GSP, the driver ran a stop sign at Gainesville Highway, hit a curb and went airborne.

“The Cadillac traveled approximately 30 feet in the air before hitting the railroad track with a nose drive,” according to the report. The Cadillac crashed into a parked train car.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, and the passenger, a 61-year-old man, both from Rockmart, were both killed on impact.

The victims have not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

