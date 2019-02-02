2 kids seen walking in middle of street after wandering from daycare, witness says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A witness told Channel 2's Michael Seiden he spotted two children walking in the middle of the street after they wandered away from a Cobb County daycare.
Adam Bunyard said he pulled his truck over, jumped out and saved one of the kids, telling Seiden the other ended up running back to In The Beginning Child Development Center on Canton Road in Marietta.
"I literally opened up my door, and the kid was right there," Bunyard said. "I grabbed him up and didn't even take time to shut the door."
Seiden is searching for answers and speaking with witnesses on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
