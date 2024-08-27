2, including man wanted for bank robbery, caught allegedly trying to steal from GA cell tower site

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested after deputies said they were attempting to steal from a Georgia cell tower site.

Last Wednesday, Dawson County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Brione Russell on outstanding warrants.

According to the sheriff’s office, Russell was wanted in connection to a 2023 bank robbery in Shreveport, La.

He also had additional warrants from surrounding counties.

The DCSO said Rusell and Larkin were trying to steal from a cell tower site in Dawson County.

Both were arrested.

“We appreciate our law enforcement partners as well as our dedicated staff who work daily to protect Dawson County,” Sheriff Jeff Johnson said.

In addition to the existing warrants, Russell now faces charges in Dawson County for theft by taking, damaging/interfering with public utilities, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Larkin is charged with obstruction of an officer, damaging/interfering with public utilities, theft by taking, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

