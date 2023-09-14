2 Georgia dining spots make Bon Appetit’s 2023 list of best new restaurants

ATLANTA — Two Georgia restaurants have made Bon Appetit’s list of 24 Best New Restaurants of 2023.

Seafood market Fishmonger, which has three locations in Highlands, Midtown and at Pullman Yards in Kirkwood is an “instant institution,” according to Bon Appetit. Former President Barack Obama is said to have enjoyed a Caesar salad with blackened grouper at the restaurant.

“Eat your seafood feast on the patio, then buy whatever fresh catch is on offer—mostly from small Florida-based fishermen—to bring a taste of Fishmonger home with you,” Kate Kassin wrote for the magazine.

Savannah’s Brochu’s Family Tradition also made the list. Chef Andrew Brochu and his wife Sophie opened the restaurant in a former 1930s grocery store and is full of quirky details like fried chicken and biscuit wallpaper in the bathrooms.

According to Bon Appetit, “The food is distinctly Southern and full of playful nuance.”

Georgia is one of just a handful of states on the list to have more than one restaurant chosen.

