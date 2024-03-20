2 Ga. teens killed, 2 children injured in ATV crashes in the past week

ADEL, Ga. — Two Georgia teens were killed and two children were injured in separate ATV accidents within the last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Robert Gray, 17, was killed when he tried to cross the road and was hit by a car in Cook County on Friday, according to WALB.com. Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, a 13-year-old was driving a dirt bike and was hit by a commercial vehicle in Grady County. The victim was not identified but officials at Whigham School said the teen was in the 7th grade there.

TRENDING STORIES:

Also on Monday, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old were injured during an ATV crash in Coffee County. According to Georgia State Patrol, the ATV flipped and rolled on top of the 11-year-old driver. That child had serious injuries. The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Those children were not identified.

Gray’s family has launched a GoFundMe to help with his funeral expenses.

“He was a very generous person, he would give you his shirt off his back. Bubba enjoyed grilling with his family, shooting his guns, hunting, fishing, and playing with his X-box,” family members wrote in an obituary.

This could be a record year for venomous snake bites With the weather warming up comes the growing risk of getting bitten by a venomous snake.

©2023 Cox Media Group