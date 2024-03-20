2 Ga. teens killed, 2 children injured in ATV crashes in the past week

ADEL, Ga. — Two Georgia teens were killed and two children were injured in separate ATV accidents within the last week.
Robert Gray, 17, was killed when he tried to cross the road and was hit by a car in Cook County on Friday, according to WALB.com. Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Monday, a 13-year-old was driving a dirt bike and was hit by a commercial vehicle in Grady County. The victim was not identified but officials at Whigham School said the teen was in the 7th grade there.
Also on Monday, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old were injured during an ATV crash in Coffee County. According to Georgia State Patrol, the ATV flipped and rolled on top of the 11-year-old driver. That child had serious injuries. The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Those children were not identified.
Gray’s family has launched a GoFundMe to help with his funeral expenses.
“He was a very generous person, he would give you his shirt off his back. Bubba enjoyed grilling with his family, shooting his guns, hunting, fishing, and playing with his X-box,” family members wrote in an obituary.
